Kennedy: Musing on fellow columnists’ takes, current state of presidential race

It is the very last paragraph of the column that tells the tale of why Trump should not win re-election. It says, “In other words, relatability doesn’t require the exact same set of circumstances or experiences. It requires a little respect.” Those last five words will tell the tale. Trump has shown — even by giving him the benefit of the doubt — almost zero respect for the office he holds, for our allies, for the people that he has hired for his administration — and subsequently fired — for those who are seeking a better life in our country, whether they come from other countries or are home grown, and just about every segment of the population.