Kennedy: Questions, there are many. Answers, difficult to find. | COMMENTARY

There are several friends who are also attempting to get me an appointment for a shot. They have been used to getting up before dawn to milk the cows but are now using that time to search for vaccine doses and locations, all to no avail to this point. Now I don’t care if I were number 10, or 100, or 1000 in a queue, just as long as I had a guaranteed spot when the dose came available. But since I, nor my friends, can not even get through the maze in the time allotted to reserve a place in the line, here I sit, still unvaccinated. Unfortunately, I’m not the only one in this predicament. There are, by a rough estimation, thousands, many of whom are older and with underlying conditions, who are having the same trouble as I am. To use an old expression, “That’s no way to run a railroad.”