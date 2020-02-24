Kennedy: Sanders nomination would mean sure defeat to Trump, but other Democrats flawed

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, seems to have a more rational and centrist view of the solutions to the problems, which all of the candidates seem to agree on, than do Sanders and Warren. His main target during the debate seemed to be Amy Klobuchar, whom he went after, sometimes more personally than I was comfortable with. However reasonable his solutions might be, he has several disadvantages in his campaign. First is his relative youth. Next is his lack of wide-ranging political experience. Finally — and this is probably, unfortunately, the kiss if death for his ambition, at least in the short term — is his open sexual preference. Many folks who might agree with his stances on the issues will simply not vote for him for religious or personal morality reasons. That may be a sad commentary, but it must be looked at realistically as a detriment to his candidacy.