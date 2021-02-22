Kennedy: Proper for Trump to face impeachment trial, guilty verdict could’ve saved us millions | COMMENTARY

As I see it, his “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” were committed while he was in office, and the articles of impeachment were filed before his term ended. Therefore, the fact that the trial came after Jan. 20, should be of no consequence. I liken it to a business executive who is nearing his company’s mandatory retirement age and despite his attempts to change the rules so to continue in his position, the board of directors upholds those rules. So he begins to manipulate the books to embezzle funds. His scheme is found out one week before his mandated retirement, and he is indicted just days before his end date. The fact that his trial comes after he has left the company is irrelevant. The trial goes on, and when convicted, he goes to jail.