The impeachment “trial” (in name only) finally wrapped up with the vote to allow the president to remain in office for the remainder of his term. Only one Republican Senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, broke ranks and voted to convict on the charge of abuse of power. The rest, for whatever reasons, fell in line and voted to acquit. Do the 52 others fear the retribution of Trump so much that they would fail to even consider the possibility that he has failed to live up to his oath of office? One would think that some of the 30 who won’t be up for re-election until 2024 might have stood up to the bully.