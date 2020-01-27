I’m befuddled by the president’s defense team continuing to refer to the proceedings that took place in order to get depositions from witnesses prior to their public testimony as “secret hearings” where Republicans were denied the ability to ask questions. As has been explained — more times that I can remember — there were 100 members of the House of Representatives present for those deposition hearings, including members of both parties who were allowed to question the witnesses. I find it curious that the Republican defense team belies that any group of representatives can keep anything secret, much less depositions of this kind.