Now, to be sure, Soleimani was not a supporter of the U.S. policy in the region and had, reportedly, masterminded attacks that killed American military personnel along with thousands of civilians in Iraw and Syria. He was also behind the development and deployment of explosive weapons that have killed and severely injured hundreds of our forces. His death will not be mourned in this part of the world. It might slow down some of the terroristic tactics that he inaugurated, but it won’t stop them completely, as there are others of his ilk who are ready and willing to take over.