Joseph Cesca: Welfare policy of Democrats harmful to Black communities | COMMENTARY

The relationship between our Black citizens and these mostly white Democrats is a one-way street. The white people get to feel morally superior and our Black citizens suffer the consequences of bad economic policy, which prevents so many from reaching the financial independence they need to be economically equal to whites. These Democrats have our Black citizens’ welfare squarely in their hands. They can either discontinue their faux crusade and lift their oppressive economic policy currently in place or go down in history as the oppressor, too smug to know otherwise.