Social workers make life better for all of us; support health insurance bill for small business | READER COMMENTARY

Social workers make life better for all of us
The theme for Social Work Month 2022 is, “The Time is Right for Social Work,” which underscores the contributions social workers have made to this nation for more than a century and how the services they provide are needed now more than ever.
Social workers have been an integral part of our nation for decades. Social workers played key roles in the civil rights and women’s rights movements and pushed for social programs we now take for granted, including the minimum wage, a 40-hour workweek, Social Security and Medicare.
The time is always right for social work. People become social workers because they have a strong desire to help others and make our society a better place to live for all. They also enter the field because the life-affirming services that social workers provide are needed more than ever. This is especially true as our nation continues to grapple with life during a pandemic, economic inequality, systemic racism, global warming and other crises.
Social workers touch millions of lives each day and it is likely a social worker at some time will assist you, a family member, or a friend. In fact, social workers are everywhere people need help navigating tough life challenges. They contribute to interdisciplinary care teams in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, mental health centers, nonprofits, the military — and in local, state, and federal government.
Social work is one of the fastest growing professions in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. There are more than 700,000 social workers employed in the United States, and more than 3 million worldwide. Due to increased demand for the services social workers provide — for instance, our nation’s population is aging and more social workers will be needed to care for them — the number of social workers is expected to rise to more than 800,000 by 2030.
Each day, social workers empower millions of Americans so they can live life to their fullest potential. Social workers also work in communities and in politics to improve living conditions for all. During Social Work Month we urge you to learn more about our amazing profession, thank the social workers in your lives, and help support the profession.
Elizabeth Horn, Westminster
Horn is director of Social Work at Carroll Lutheran Village.
Support health insurance bill for small business
Having health insurance is a basic need for everyone in Carroll County and across Maryland. Unfortunately, many small businesses can’t afford to offer health coverage to their workers. This puts their workers at risk of not being able to access health care when they need it.
Legislation pending in the Maryland General Assembly would address this issue by establishing a new fund to subsidize the cost of premiums for small businesses. The bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Katie Fry Hester, who represents part of Carroll County, provides for up to $45 million a year in support for these businesses.
These subsidies would bring the cost of health insurance down significantly for small businesses, meaning their workers would have access to affordable coverage. This creates peace of mind for the workers and benefits the employers by reducing turnover. And the two years of the pandemic have reminded us of the vital importance of having good health insurance.
I urge our state legislators to support HB 709/SB 632 and stand with small business owners and their workers.
Emily Camizzi, Westminster
Candidate seeks to bring conservative voice to Annapolis
I am Chris Tomlinson and I am running to represent Carroll County in the Maryland House of Delegates in the Fifth Legislative District. Once elected, I will fight in Annapolis to stop the liberal leftist agenda and to pass common-sense legislation to help folks in Carroll and the rest of our state.
The Fifth Legislative District is currently represented by Del. Susan Krebs, Haven Shoemaker and April Rose. Krebs and Shoemaker have decided not to run for reelection, so I am stepping up to seek one of these two vacant seats because I believe that I have the energy, enthusiasm and experience needed to serve in the General Assembly.
It is a widespread myth that in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, Republican legislators simply show up and vote “nay.” Nothing could be further from the truth. For example, Democrat Del. Terri Hill recently introduced House Bill 181 this legislative session which aimed to alter and remove references to God in Maryland’s Constitution. Despite being in the minority, Maryland’s Republican legislators rallied together and made the public aware of this terrible bill. After passionate Marylanders put the fear of God into her, Hill withdrew her bill.
Republican legislators are also effective in the General Assembly by securing state money for local projects. Recently, Carroll’s delegation worked with Gov. Larry Hogan to secure $85 million in his 2023 proposed capital budget for various projects in Carroll County including a new state veterans home, wastewater treatment upgrades, park improvements and several other projects.
These examples highlight the importance of having a strong conservative representative in the Maryland General Assembly — not a representative who merely brings a megaphone to session to make a racket, only to never learn that his words fell on deaf ears. Carroll County needs a delegate whose words are backed by iron, and will bring a cannon instead of a bullhorn to battle the socialist Democrats in Annapolis bent on destroying Maryland and America as we know it.
It is paramount that Carroll County voters elect someone who will fight to ensure that godawful legislation continues to get defeated and that Carroll County receives money from the state that benefits our community. On June 28, I ask that you consider voting for “Chris Tomlinson” in the Republican Primary Election for State Delegate.
Chris Tomlinson, Melrose