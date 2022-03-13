Social workers make life better for all of us; support health insurance bill for small business | READER COMMENTARY

Social work is one of the fastest growing professions in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. There are more than 700,000 social workers employed in the United States, and more than 3 million worldwide. Due to increased demand for the services social workers provide — for instance, our nation’s population is aging and more social workers will be needed to care for them — the number of social workers is expected to rise to more than 800,000 by 2030.