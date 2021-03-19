Hoover: A year in Carroll Hospital position and a year into pandemic, appreciative of collaboration, staff | COMMENTARY

This month marks one year since I moved to Carroll County and became president of Carroll Hospital. It’s also been one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. Our hospital team faced challenges and obstacles that many of us could not have imagined. Yet, we rallied to ensure that our patients were cared for both inside and outside of the hospital, day after day, week after week.
I’ve been honored to witness the teamwork and compassion of our hospital staff and the collaboration with our community partners, including the Carroll County Health Department. I can’t imagine a more involved group of healthcare professionals, community leaders and citizens.
March is also when we celebrate National Doctors’ Day. For the second consecutive year, we are unable to hold our usual appreciation dinner for our medical staff. Instead, we are implementing socially distanced ways to recognize them for their accomplishments and the life-changing work they do for our patients and community.
In 2021, more than 80 members of our medical staff are celebrating anniversaries from five to 40 years, with 17 celebrating 25 years or more. Those impressive figures alone show their deep dedication to their profession and to our community.
I’m so proud of the innovation, dedication and compassion our medical staff has demonstrated again and again. Our physicians and advanced practice providers (physician assistants, nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners and nurse midwives) go above and beyond to give input on how to improve quality of care and processes. They are active participants in committees and boards, working to ensure our patients have the best experience possible.
Throughout the pandemic, our providers have continued to step up in countless ways to navigate rapidly changing information and delivery of care. They have been on the front lines since the start, putting the health and well-being of their patients first. They’ve made sacrifices and worried for their own families while taking care of others.
They also have embraced new innovations, like successfully implementing telehealth to ensure patients had access to timely, safe care. It has gone so well that telehealth appointments are here to stay.
COVID-19 vaccines give us hope as we enter the second year of the pandemic. We continue to wear masks to protect one another and we stay vigilant for our patients — not only those with COVID-19, but also individuals needing care for heart disease, stroke and other chronic health conditions. We continue to practice safety and infection prevention measures to ensure those who need a knee replacement or another elective surgery feel comfortable doing so.
None of this would be possible without the expertise and teamwork of our medical staff. It is a privilege to work with so many talented individuals who are truly committed to caring for our community. Please join me on March 30 in wishing providers a very heartfelt “Happy Doctors’ Day.” This year, especially, it will mean more to them than you may realize.
Garrett W. Hoover is the president and chief operating officer of Carroll Hospital and senior vice president of LifeBridge Health.