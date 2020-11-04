Hentz: Learn from history and push back as our principles of freedom are in jeopardy | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

· God intended man to be free with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Jefferson put this into the Declaration of Independence to tell the world that the United States had God-given rights to set up a government that was equal to any other. It was prefaced by all men are created equal. We were intended to be a land of opportunity, with many essential individual freedoms. Obviously, this has been a work in progress and more progress is needed. But we are way up on the curve of accomplishing equal opportunity. However, this principle does not mean that all humans must be equal. We have equal rights and equal opportunities. But equal outcomes are not a right. Our nation has become great because we have mostly adopted a capitalistic approach to opportunities. Education, hard work, innovation, ambition, and competitive advantages have generally been rewarded with socio-economic advancements (the American Dream). Government efforts to force equality result in lost opportunities and individual freedoms. Loss of merit-based achievements will doom our standard of living.