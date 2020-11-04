Hentz: Learn from history and push back as our principles of freedom are in jeopardy | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

This country is the greatest country ever. Why? Because we have had great principles.
What are these principles and how were they developed? All the principles were developed by well-educated men that loved freedom so much that they were willing to lay down their lives for it. Many of them were liberally educated; studied history, classics and philosophy; and were respected by the populace. After much debate, compromise, and consensus they arrived at basic principles that formed the foundation of our country. A few of the basic principles follow.
· Government power must have checks and balances. Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. This is why they purposefully distributed power to three branches of government. They wanted power distributed broadly so as to prevent myopic and selfish power grabs by a few individuals or group think. New laws and policies must withstand the fire of debate and be subject to compromise and the consent of the governed, via a republican process. The process is hard on purpose because these checks and balances are meant to prevent the formation of an oppressive government and to protect individual freedoms. The process should not change when one party gains control of two branches.
· Individual freedoms are lost with big government. State and local governments were preferred over a large federal government. The more power that rests in a centralized power structure, the less individual freedom there will be. Big centralized governments put great power in the hands of a few people. Think about this as the socialists increasingly demand the power to run your life.
· God intended man to be free with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Jefferson put this into the Declaration of Independence to tell the world that the United States had God-given rights to set up a government that was equal to any other. It was prefaced by all men are created equal. We were intended to be a land of opportunity, with many essential individual freedoms. Obviously, this has been a work in progress and more progress is needed. But we are way up on the curve of accomplishing equal opportunity. However, this principle does not mean that all humans must be equal. We have equal rights and equal opportunities. But equal outcomes are not a right. Our nation has become great because we have mostly adopted a capitalistic approach to opportunities. Education, hard work, innovation, ambition, and competitive advantages have generally been rewarded with socio-economic advancements (the American Dream). Government efforts to force equality result in lost opportunities and individual freedoms. Loss of merit-based achievements will doom our standard of living.
Now re-read the above and compare it to our current state of affairs.
Our leaders seek more and more power, do not compromise, and they are not respected. We have a major party about to go down a socialistic path, where history has repeatedly shown that it centralizes power and ultimately dooms a society. The pandemic and riots have unclothed this threat. The anarchists are demanding power, ignoring laws and facts, and bullying anyone that has a different perspective. Identities and beliefs trump facts and laws, all in the name of equality. The balance of power and reason will be lost if they succeed in their demands.
History is replete with societies that failed to recognize dangerous diversions from founding principles and then collapsed. Do not think we are immune from human foibles and power grabs that have destroyed other great societies. Get back to basic principles.
This is an appeal to reasonable people in the entire political spectrum. Don’t let your opinion of Trump blind you to the threat that is upon us. We are not an oppressive society. The oppressors will be those demanding power now. Respect the men and women that have and will work and die to protect our liberty and laws.
Learn from history. Push back and defeat the anarchists, radicals, and socialists. They intend to violate all our founding principles, by any means necessary. If they succeed, our individual freedoms will surely be in jeopardy.
Larry Hentz writes from Hampstead.
