Henry Reiff: We must stand up for women’s right to abortion | COMMENTARY

Under the new abortion restrictions in Texas, the state government is asking citizens to be vigilantes and report any woman attempting to have an abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy, a period where many women do not even know if they are pregnant. The person driving a patient to the clinic may also be reported as an accomplice, and of course, the doctor who terminates those pregnancies. As an incentive, Texas will require that each person connected with the abortion pay $10,000 to the bounty hunter. The more people reported, the better the payout.