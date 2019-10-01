Empty nesting forces me to have a different way of relating to my children and to my spouse. What is required of me is a choice: to stay stuck in the grieving process because my role is changing or realize the power of choice I have in the situation and actively do something about it. The shift from doing all the time for my children to being in a quiet house creates the perfect environment to ask the hard questions. Do I remember who I am? And then I look over at my husband of 35 years and ask, “Who are you?” These can be transformative thoughts that bring about new opportunities. It is all about staying open to the process, creativity and choosing a new way of thinking.