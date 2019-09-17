Helms: Finding that the empty nest isn’t so empty

Children come and go. But I loved so much raising my four children. When they grew and left, I had a choice to stay in the feeling of void and emptiness or create a paradigm shift for the next chapter of my life. I found out that going through the grieving process as an empty nester is a real aspect of life that I really wasn’t prepared for. When my children were little, I remember my husband saying, “I’ll be so glad when the kids are grown and gone.” We talked about the possibility that when we got to that point in life, we would feel as if we were having a second honeymoon. But the reality, now that we are here, is that empty nesting is real, very hard and not what I would call a second honeymoon.