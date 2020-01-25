But the flip side of the coin about food is no matter where you go in the world, and no matter how impoverished a society might be, there is an air of creativity and resourcefulness to the cuisine of a culture. I recently watched an interactive interview between Bourdain and the chefs at Google from Oct. 20, 2011. I have always been fascinated by colorful people with fascinating lives and Bourdain was one of those intriguing people who had the privilege of enjoying the meals of many different countries, influences and tastes. What I heard him say reminded me that even though lack of food can cause a type of shame or societal stigma, he witnessed over and over again people doing extraordinary things within the limits of the resources they had.