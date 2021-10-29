Erica Hardee: We sacrificed to win World War II. We need to do the same to beat COVID-19. | COMMENTARY

Did anyone else have an American Girl doll?
I did. I had Molly. She was a girl growing up during World War II. Her father was sent overseas and her mother was a nurse. I read all the books. Multiple times, actually. Of course, they were fiction, but historical fiction.
People had to ration their food and plant their own “victory gardens.” Kids didn’t get candy for Halloween because factories were making equipment to fight the war. People had to save and collect any scrap metal, and took in children from England to keep them safe from the constant bombing. This was history, not fiction.
That great generation had to sacrifice so much more than we are being asked to sacrifice during this global, biological war, aka the pandemic. The circumstances are different, yet pretty much the same, with the whole world at war against a common enemy — COVID-19.
Mothers, wives and families of young men who were killed in World War II would put stars in the windows of their homes to mark their deaths. That generation didn’t complain about rights and yet they sacrificed so much more for their country and countrymen than we have had to these past few years. They didn’t protest rationing, or growing their own food, or not being able to get their favorite candy, or their sons and husbands being drafted.
People have become so spoiled. Quarantining to help save the lives of fellow Americans violates your freedom? Having to wear a mask to protect yourself and your fellow Americans violates your freedom? People DIED and are still DYING. Thankfully not at the same high rates as before because of vaccines, which have become the ridiculous new thing to whine about. People have lost limbs and suffered organ failure and other health problems because of the coronavirus. And yet, people are fighting and whining and protesting about masks and quarantining and employers requiring their employees to be vaccinated. Vaccines aren’t a new thing! But now, all of a sudden, they are a big deal? Why? Because someone said so on Facebook or Instagram or WhatsApp? Really, why?
I just wonder what our ancestors would think if they saw what has become of Americans 80-ish years later. I think of all they went through, all my my grandmother went through, and then I look at what is going on in our country now. Grown adults are spoiled, selfish, whiny brats. Sorry for the harsh words, but it’s so true.
Why not accept the situation at hand and act accordingly? It’s the American way. It’s about working together as one and sacrificing for our country and fellow citizens to beat this virus! Our WWII is COVID-19.
If we did that, we could have our lives back instead of creating an endemic that will keep this virus evolving and mutating in the unvaccinated and getting stronger and deadlier and more contagious. Unless we come together, this will be our lives and our children’s lives and our grandchildren’s lives. Hopefully, though, they will do the work we failed as a country to do in this crucial moment of history.
We’ve helped win a global war once. Let’s stop fighting one another over this virus and fight TOGETHER against this virus. We can win this world war like we did in 1945. We are Americans!
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Erica Hardee lives in Taneytown