Erica Hardee: We sacrificed to win World War II. We need to do the same to beat COVID-19. | COMMENTARY

People have become so spoiled. Quarantining to help save the lives of fellow Americans violates your freedom? Having to wear a mask to protect yourself and your fellow Americans violates your freedom? People DIED and are still DYING. Thankfully not at the same high rates as before because of vaccines, which have become the ridiculous new thing to whine about. People have lost limbs and suffered organ failure and other health problems because of the coronavirus. And yet, people are fighting and whining and protesting about masks and quarantining and employers requiring their employees to be vaccinated. Vaccines aren’t a new thing! But now, all of a sudden, they are a big deal? Why? Because someone said so on Facebook or Instagram or WhatsApp? Really, why?