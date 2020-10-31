Hake: Do Republicans think God only cares about one issue? | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

I’ve watched in dismay as the Republican Party has co-opted millions of Christians by staking its claim to a pro-life agenda.
I have Christian friends who believe nothing is more important than saving the babies. These are kind, caring, tender-hearted people who can’t get beyond the horror of innocent babies killed in the womb. They are willing to overlook a multitude of wrongs if this practice can be outlawed.
But I wonder if they believe God feels the same way they do: that nothing is more important than saving the babies.
Are unborn babies more important to God than poor people who don’t know how they’re going to feed their families or if they’re going to end up living on the street?
Are they more important to God than sick people who could die because they don’t have access to health care or medications?
Are they more important to God than the 220,000-plus people who have died of COVID so far this year?
Are unborn babies more important to God than foreigners fleeing persecution and possible death in their home countries? (If you don’t think foreigners matter to God, get out your King James Bible and a concordance and do a search on the word “stranger.” You’ll be amazed to see how important our treatment of foreigners is to God.)
Are unborn babies more important to God than senior citizens living on Medicare and Social Security who could lose these crucial social safety nets if Republicans are successful in eliminating these programs?
Are they more important to God than minorities who are treated like second-class citizens — or worse — in our country?
Are they more important to God than our stewardship of this beautiful planet He has entrusted to us?
Are unborn babies more important to God than 545 children who lost their families at the southern border, possibly permanently?
Any Christian who believes God is a one-issue God who is willing to overlook a multitude of wrongs while we try to overturn Roe v. Wade hasn’t spent enough time reading the Bible, especially the Gospels.
Remember the Second Commandment? “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Remember when someone asked Jesus who his neighbor was and He pointed to the Good Samaritan, a foreigner who was considered a heathen by the Jews?
Remember the Golden Rule? “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” If it was your family at the border seeking safety in the United States, would you condone slamming the door shut in their faces?
Jesus said love fulfills all the law. Does fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade take precedence over loving the poor, the sick, the elderly, the foreigner, and our neighbor, no matter what color, religion, or political party they might be?
Christians like to claim that America is supposed to be a Christian nation. How can we make that claim if our actions toward “the least of these” do not reflect Christian principles?
I hope thoughtful Christians will see how they have been blinded by the Republican Party’s claim to be pro-life while it steadfastly ignores the cries of the poor, the weak, and the downtrodden. God does not ignore those cries.
Judy Hake writes from Union Bridge.
