A wide range of studies and research previously have told us that it takes about 21 days to form a habit. The research isn’t as clear cut as, in many cases, the length of time is much longer. Data shows that it could be as short as 18 days or as many as well over 200 days for a habit to form. It comes down to a wide range of factors from the individual to outside factors relating to the habit as well. The time frame for how long it takes to break a habit is as long as it takes with no specific amount of time to accomplish the task.