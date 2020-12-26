Gordon: For Westminster, better late than never on ethics compliance, election reform | COMMENTARY

As of 2017, Carroll County was the only county not in compliance, along with four municipalities including the city of Westminster. In the past some of Westminster’s former elected officials have stated that they felt the city was previously compliant. This clearly wasn’t the case as you’re either compliant or you’re not. Arguing this point to claim compliance is like a child arguing they were home by their 10 p.m. curfew it was just that they were home at 10 p.m. Pacific, not Eastern Standard Time. In the fall of 2019 Mayor Joe Dominick published an article stating the need for Westminster to comply with Maryland’s ethics law.