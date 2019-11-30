By now tryptophan from the turkey from the past few days should hopefully be subsiding. The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and holiday football games have passed.
The holiday warriors have been out and about since Thanksgiving attempting to conquer their shopping lists. The conquest is somewhat reminiscent of Game of Thrones as they battle to purchase the latest and newest must-have items of the holiday season. If they lost the battle in person during the past few days, they still can regroup for the upcoming Cyber Monday sales.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The holidays are in full swing and calendars are bulging with countless holiday events, parties, and gatherings. The pressure is on — whether it’s trying to find the perfect gift for a friend or loved one. In some cases, it is as simple as the most mundane of activities of attempting to locate a parking spot and people in a frenzy to obtain it before you.
This time of the year can without question be stressful. While classic holiday songs talk of having good cheer for many, it can be a source of anxiety and pressure for others. Some will have their blood pressuring spiking for sure, but they shouldn’t.
Some days it’s easy to forget what one should be thankful for. We’re all guilty of it at times and we can get caught up in the fast-paced moments around us. It’s always a good time to take a few minutes and focus on what is important. Be sure to count your blessings and be thankful for what you have.
We have so many things to be thankful for. I’m thankful for my health, without it even the most common activities might be impossible. I’m thankful for the family and friends who are in my life. We never know what the future holds or how long any of us may be here. Be sure to make those you care about a priority and let them know how important they are.
I’m thankful for things that might seem common in our lives, but to other places in the world they are a rarity or scarce resource. We have clean water, housing, heating, food, transportation, and countless resources available. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to help others, whether that be volunteering or just through a kind gesture.
This is the time of year to reflect on the many blessings we all have. It is a time to enjoy fellowship with family and friends with a good home cooked meal. I am truly thankful for a wonderful family, friends, and countless good memories of family members no longer with us. We should all be thankful for our health, food on our tables, warm homes, and the countless blessings that we have every day.
It is also a time to take a moment and be grateful for the police, firefighters, EMS, doctors, and military personnel who keep us all safe.
Have a wonderful holiday season and enjoy the countless blessings you have with your family and friends.
Tom Gordon writes from Westminster. His column appears every other Saturday. Email him at tgordonwrites@gmail.com.