Gordon: Prioritizing what’s important means being thankful, being kind | COMMENTARY

From grocery store and retail employees who see to it that we are able to purchase food for our meals or our retail needs to postal employees who have no doubt surpassed their unofficial motto of “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” A simple walk down Main Street in Westminster illustrates the countless unsung heroes that are ensuring that we have a little slice of the American way of life, whether purchasing an egg sandwich from JeannieBird Baking Company to crab cakes from RockSalt Grille to shopping at Cultivated, a local boutique.