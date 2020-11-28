Gordon: Prioritizing what’s important means being thankful, being kind | COMMENTARY

As we head into the homestretch of 2020 having just passed Thanksgiving, what are you thankful for this year? For some, Thanksgiving has been a less than typical holiday whether it be due to limiting the size of family get-togethers, social distancing, or for some a Zoom-Giving with better odds to receive the drumstick.
Regardless of the how and with whom your holiday was spent, we all have much to be thankful for. Hopefully, one positive we all recognize this year is that some of the typical things we may consider to be a “priority” are truly less significant in the larger picture.
If you have traveled throughout Westminster, you cannot help but notice the countless signs displayed that feature the phrase “Be Kind.”
These colorful wooden signs are the work of Eric Miller and Tina Thomas and are being displayed across the country. Their mission is to “invoke active participation in acts of kindness, and the belief that the world can be changed by small acts, through word, deeds, and art, to raise the vibration of the community”.
These beautiful signs say it all and the message should without question be an obvious and simple one. Hopefully, we all need to take to heart the message and put in the time to be kind to those around us.
From our elected officials to your neighbor or even the stranger out in public, we can all accomplish more together if we are not only kind, but also thankful and appreciative of those around us. A simple act of kindness is truly priceless and goes a long way.
As many of us spent the Thanksgiving holiday in one form or another we hopefully all took a moment and are thankful for those who sacrifice so much for all of us.
We owe so much to our law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, medical professionals and military personnel who are away from their families in order to keep us all safe. We also owe a debt of sincere gratitude to those who have allowed us to continue and maintain the way of life we as Americans appreciate.
From grocery store and retail employees who see to it that we are able to purchase food for our meals or our retail needs to postal employees who have no doubt surpassed their unofficial motto of “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” A simple walk down Main Street in Westminster illustrates the countless unsung heroes that are ensuring that we have a little slice of the American way of life, whether purchasing an egg sandwich from JeannieBird Baking Company to crab cakes from RockSalt Grille to shopping at Cultivated, a local boutique.
As we move into a season of hope there are many things to be hopeful for.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Tom Gordon writes from Westminster. He writes every other Saturday. Email him at tgordonwrites@gmail.com.