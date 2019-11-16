This past Monday, Nov. 11, marked the 101st anniversary of the end of World War I. In the United States we call it Veterans Day and it honors military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The day was originally known as Armistice Day, which was recognized each year on November the 11th to mark the armistice signed by the Allies of World War I and Germany in Compiègne, France. The armistice took effect on “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918. Veterans Day honors all veterans, living or deceased of all wars and while thinking of the many I have known, a few who are no longer with us came to mind.