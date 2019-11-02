I had the opportunity to talk to Levin about his latest film and his thoughts on the opportunity to film in Carroll County. He noted that he always felt that the county was cinematic. A decade ago, he drove through Union Bridge looking for inspiration and found it with the town and the factory in the middle of it. Levin thought the whole vibe of the area was intriguing. Looking at the rich variety of locations and landscape, Levin indicated that he would like to shoot more films in Carroll County and that he has many scripts that could utilize our county for locations.