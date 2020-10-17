Gordon: Gratitude to Gov. Hogan for support of Boys & Girls Club | COMMENTARY

The Boys & Girls Club of Westminster provides life-changing programs, mentoring and experiences for girls in need. One example is the SMART Girls program, which assists girls to build self-esteem, positive relationships with others and skills to live healthy lives. The program includes fitness, education and self-esteem-related discussions. The program is designed to meet the developmental needs of girls ages 8 to 18 in three age groups members explore their own and societal attitudes and values as they build skills regarding nutrition, physical fitness, getting good health care, and developing positive relationships with peers and adults. According to its website, the population of children served by the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster is 55% female and 45% male.