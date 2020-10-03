Gordon: One good thing about pandemic? Local government’s more open, accessible | COMMENTARY

Here in Carroll, our municipalities have been working diligently to keep the public that they serve informed. Hampstead’s City Council has continued to offer live meetings and are strictly socially distancing to serve their community. There are also some changes in the works relating to the meetings in Taneytown. The city council has been until recently offering live streaming meetings, but will soon begin meeting with the council back in person and they will continue to live stream for the public’s viewing. Taneytown has also made the decision to continue to host live streaming of their meetings after COVID-19 restrictions are removed.