Gordon: Time to put the lens on Carroll County, attract film productions

Carroll County has a great deal to offer any and all productions and could make the most out of potential opportunities; when a production is looking for a home they should look to Carroll. Trained crew and location individuals bring a potential benefit to our county both in a trained workforce in the industry and potential jobs in the area. Our county not only offers a workforce that could keep these jobs in Carroll, but the county also offers a strong presence of safety for productions and solid access to highways and other required infrastructure needed.