Gordon: Too many today stuck in ‘Land of Confusion’ | COMMENTARY

I mentioned that I once had witnessed a eulogy where the individual was heatedly portrayed in a less than perfect manner with the individual’s faults and flaws presented to all in attendance. That type of eulogy, while perhaps accurate, was one in which many of attendees were made to feel rather uncomfortable, and while the speaker did get the last word I questioned the value of it. Was a mic-drop eulogy or getting the last word that powerful? It would no longer matter to the individual who was no longer present. Perhaps the real power was having the ability to control the angst and feelings instead of getting in the last word.