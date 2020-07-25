Gordon: A challenge for all of us to rise to the level of a selfless 6-year-old | COMMENTARY

Typically, we see a fair amount of potential negativity in the world around us. It can be seen in local, state, or federal politics, social concerns, stress from COVID-19 and its continuing challenges, or angry people on social media. One can easily find themself stressed, angered, frustrated by witnessing this negativity.
We need to look for the positive and constructive moments and situations around us. These moments are prevalent in our society, although, it may require us to focus on these positive moments as they become visible.
Recently, in the news a young 6-year-old boy stepped up and risked his life to save his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack. Bridger Walker chose to step between her and a charging German Shepard mix and saved her life. After the encounter he remarked, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” according to his aunt, Nikki Walker.
Bridger received more than 90 stitches due to the incident and is successfully recovering with the assistance of a skilled plastic surgeon. According to a published article in the Powell Tribune “The first time 6-year-old Bridger Walker held his baby sister, he wouldn’t let anyone take her out of his lap. His parents saw how special their bond was from the moment they met.”
The heroic actions of Bridger has touched countless hearts and reached many across the globe since the incident on July 9th. Those who have reached out to support him include actors Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Hugh Jackman, Robbie Amell, actress Ann Hathaway, and many others.
Individuals and groups have also reached out and sent cards and care packages to the young hero. He’s a huge fan of science according to his family and, specifically, geology. For anyone who would like to send him a card he can be contacted at: Bridger Walker, P.O. Box 22141, Cheyenne, WY, 82003.
Bridger should serve as a model to us all, his selflessness should be something we should work to emulate in our lives in relationship to those around us.
Collectively it is an example of the opportunity and service that we can better our communities and improve the world we share.
Examples of positive movements we have witnessed on social media include a wide array of challenges from the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to the Push Up Challenge, which raises awareness to veteran suicide. Let us challenge ourselves to model ourselves like the noble actions of young Bridger Walker and pay it forward.
If you accept this challenge, for the next 30 days let’s be like Bridger and assist others. This challenge will be a personal one. Share this idea with others around you and also Bridger’s story, however this challenge will not be social-media based.
For anyone who accepts this challenge, each individual will determine through their own actions and ideas what each day might entail. It could include actions like going to the store for a neighbor in need who doesn’t drive, mowing the lawn of an elderly person in the area or donating to a local nonprofit that assists others.
The options for opportunities are endless for positive actions in our community and beyond. In a world where sometimes the negative seems to outshine the positive, let’s be like Bridger.
Tom Gordon, writes from Westminster. He writes every other Saturday. Email him at tgordonwrites@gmail.com