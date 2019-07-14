Gordon: Know your farmer, know your food

The largest industry in our county is agriculture with the 2010 Census noting $112 million in agricultural products sold in the county per year. Currently, 73,000-plus acres of land in the county have been preserved. This places Carroll as the leader in the state in agricultural preservation and also one of the top counties in the United States. Our farmers and agricultural businesses in the county are also looking consistently for ways to utilize technology to better crop yield and this is a benefit for all who live here. Did you know that the first hydroponic greenhouse opened in Carroll County in 2018? The use of hydroponics can allow a quarter-acre under glass to grow roughly 7 acres worth of field crops year around.