Gordon: As Americans we must ‘Improvise, Adapt and Overcome’

The only constant in life is change. Change is a part of us — in technology, socially, even our daily schedules and traditions are subject to change.
Sometimes, we take things for granted or we have expectations and can’t visualize change until we are abruptly forced to do so — it is part of our human nature. The pandemic has made an abrupt change in society; from a local level to our entire nation. A common phrase in the U.S. Marine Corps is “Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome.”
Originally founded in 1775 by the Continental Congress while fighting for our independence, the U.S Marine Corps is an example to follow. As we as citizens continue to adjust to the new world around us, we must persevere and carry on our traditions and beliefs because this is how America began — hope.
Growing up, I had two grandfathers who served in World War II and a neighbor who served in World War I. I was taught at a young age to take off my hat and to place my hand on my heart while honoring our American flag and those who served. I was taught to respect the flag and those who served and died for the freedoms we are afforded. My father and I, like many others in our community and nationwide prior to Memorial Day placed flags on the graves of family, friends, and community members who served their country. Memorial Day is a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in battle. While it wasn’t our typical Memorial Day in Westminster, it was honored and respected by many in our community.
While walking through the Westminster Cemetery this Memorial Day morning I noticed a lone gentleman standing in the cemetery with a trumpet. A few moments later, a procession of vehicles approached the cemetery decorated with American Flags. In our own way, the citizens of Westminster continued the the 153rd consecutive Memorial Day parade. Within several minutes a small gathering including members of the American Legion Post 31, Miss Poppy, veterans and members of the public met and held a Memorial Day ceremony while social distancing.
Later that morning as I was walking downtown there was a pop up parade on Main Street that headed toward the cemetery. The event was unannounced and those involved in both events saw to it that Westminster successfully carried on our Memorial Day tradition since 1868.
The second group included Caroline Babylon, Westminster City Council members Kevin Dayhoff and Ann Thomas Gilbert, Sandy, and Dave Miller of the Westminster Municipal Band, and Vietnam Veteran Walter Groomes. They were accompanied by an engine and an engine crew from Reese Fire Department and Westminster Fire Department, and a medic crew from Westminster, a police escort, and several hot rods and vintage cars. At the Westminster Cemetery taps was played by Westminster Municipal Band member Dave Miller.
In addition, the Community Media Center of Carroll County offered online programming. The 153rd Memorial Day Remembrance Program, was produced in partnership with American Legion Post 31 in Westminster. The program included video submissions from Carroll County residents regarding, "What Memorial Day Means to Me.”
Also, included were Memorial Day messages from county commissioners Stephen Wantz and Ed Rothstein. Additional Programming included American Legion Hampstead Post 200 Memorial Day Service, with County Commissioner Richard Weaver. The program also included Memorial Day art from Carroll County Public School students, a special re-broadcast of “Letters to Home” featuring letters from soldiers lost during war to their families here in Carroll County, and The Carroll County History Project presented interviews from their Veteran Oral History Collection as a tribute to local veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
As a community we have always held in high regard the brave men and women who served in the armed forces. Now is the time for Westminster to further honor our hometown heroes on our Main Street. A joint project between the city of Westminster, American Legion, VFW, Carroll County Veterans Independence Project, and the public is the perfect opportunity.
It is time to blanket our Main Street with banners honoring those who have served and are serving today. It is time for names including Frederick Richter, Jerome L. Day (first casualty in World War I from Carroll County), Percy Crouse, Edward N. Chrest, and others to proudly be displayed. I would be honored to be the catalyst behind this project and volunteer my time to work side by side with our community and organizations. As a community, we came together this past week. Let’s continue to come together and make a difference. Together we will Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome.
Tom Gordon writes from Westminster. He writes every other Saturday. Email him at tgordonwrites@gmail.com