Gordon: As Americans we must ‘Improvise, Adapt and Overcome’

Growing up, I had two grandfathers who served in World War II and a neighbor who served in World War I. I was taught at a young age to take off my hat and to place my hand on my heart while honoring our American flag and those who served. I was taught to respect the flag and those who served and died for the freedoms we are afforded. My father and I, like many others in our community and nationwide prior to Memorial Day placed flags on the graves of family, friends, and community members who served their country. Memorial Day is a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in battle. While it wasn’t our typical Memorial Day in Westminster, it was honored and respected by many in our community.