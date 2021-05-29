Gordon: Whether via parade, ceremony or programming, take time on Memorial Day to honor those who gave all | COMMENTARY

“Stopping to remember what those men and women did by giving their lives for our country helps us to better appreciate the freedom that we have, to better understand who we are as a nation. It isn’t a difficult thing for us to do — to reflect and to remember and to honor them in some way — but it is essential if we are serious about being Americans. It also matters because, in many ways, those men and women were like us. They had their own dreams and lives but they also had the courage to give these up to protect us. And if we can’t stop our own lives for a few minutes each year to consider what they did, then we are not worthy of the sacrifice they made for us,” said Taneytown Council Member Joe Vigliotti.