Gordon: Westminster’s improved transparency to be commended, budget talks worth watching

Weeks ago, Mayor Joe Dominick proactively decided to temporarily close the city’s fitness center prior to the governor’s mandate in concern of COVID-19. His decision was one we can all be thankful for. As the city reviews the proposed budget, the family fitness center is in need of analysis. The majority of the memberships are non-Westminster residents and the family fitness center promotes an operating deficit from 2014-20 for a total loss of $1,791,155. This total includes a projected operating deficit of $209,437 for fiscal year 2021. The Family Fitness Center is currently listed in the FY21 budget to have capital projects costing $90,000. This is to replace equipment and for a shower room renovation.