Gordon: ‘Shop local’ for important municipal positions to assure we have stakeholders, not just employees | COMMENTARY

Currently, the city of Westminster’s city administrator is retiring and a replacement will be hired to fill this very important role. Isn’t it time for Westminster to make the leap and hire someone who not only works here, but also is invested in the city and lives in the city limits of Westminster? Some individuals in key roles in city government live here and others made the conscious decision to move to Westminster on their own. Westminster Police Chief Ledwell, for example, moved to Westminster when he received the position of Chief.