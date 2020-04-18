Gordon: We are making history every day during this pandemic and should tell our stories

When we think of history, many might envision the past scattered with memories of horse-drawn buggies, lost empires, black-and-white televisions, cellphones without data capabilities, and great wars.
The majority of us don’t really take the time to consider that history is a constant and we are making history each day.
Not all history pertains to great moments with military engagements or fascist dictators making notable changes in world geography. History is the studying of past events and through recorded history, generations will have perspective and understanding of events which affected past times of those before them.
Today, we are dealing with the the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessing history. From stories of triumph and the safe recovery of a family member receiving medical care, to children whose school year has been altered, to businesses and families affected and shutdown, to lives tragically being lost.
We are living history.
The Historical Society of Carroll County has launched a project titled COVID-19 Preservation Project, according to an email from Steven Jakobovic, HSCC executive director.
The goal of the project is to obtain from Carroll County residents pictures, short video, and comments and thoughts relating to ones experience with the COVID-19 pandemic. HSCC is looking to document first-hand experiences and archive this information for future generations to give them a better understanding of the significance and enormity of the pandemic.
“The Historical Society of Carroll County is requesting that fellow Carroll Countians send us pictures, short video clips and comments of your experience as it relates to the COVID-19 health situation. We understand that the crisis is causing unprecedented challenges, but we are also living through a historic moment that we believe should be captured for the benefit of our community today and for future generations of county citizens," wrote Jakobovic.
Guidelines and criteria for submissions to the Historical Society of Carroll County’s COVID-19 Preservation Project are:
• Videos must be less three minutes in length.
• JPEG, PNG and TIFF photo files are preferred, but not required.
• Comments should be kept to under 750 word and sent in MS Word, PDF or in the body of an email.
People HSCC are especially looking to hear from include:
• Medical professionals.
• School-aged children and parents of school-aged children.
• College students who are now studying from home.
• Front line customer service workers who are still serving the public.
• Individuals working from home/living alone.
• Anyone was who was laid off/furloughed.
• Small business owners.
• Senior Citizens.
• Asian/African/Latin American residents.
Questions to consider for written submissions can include:
• How has your daily routine change (work, school, sleep, meals)?
• What has been the most challenging part of living through this situation?
• What are you doing for fun?
• How are you keeping contact with family and friends?
• What is the first thing you would like to do once the social distancing restriction ends?
Submissions to the project can be emailed to the Historical Society of Carroll County at info@hsccmd.org.
President Abraham Lincoln said: "In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”
For some of you, the pandemic may be the “Great War” in your lifetime — no generation is exempt from struggle. Looking back over the past 100 years, people had to make blackout curtains to protect against bombs, experienced mass genocide of an entire generation, risked their lives to provide valuable intelligence to the Allies to help end multiple wars, and experienced a flu pandemic after the end of the Great War.
Through all of these struggles, stories of human kindness, perseverance, and strength live through the written word to help us understand those times.
How will you tell your story? Yes, jobs have been lost, businesses closed. A way of life has changed from what once was. But we will persevere. We will tell stories of good will, helping our neighbors and fellow businesses — and hope that when future generations read our stories, it is with pride. Because, in the end, history is made when we do the right thing.
Tom Gordon writes from Westminster. He writes every other Saturday. Email him at tgordonwrites@gmail.com