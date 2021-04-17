Gordon: We can’t keep waiting till next year to fund public safety in Carroll County | COMMENTARY

Like our law enforcement, our firefighters and first responders are also in a situation of growing pains in the county. The county has created a paid fire service which will now compete with surrounding counties to fill positions. We do not want to be a training ground and lose the numerous men and women who bravely protect our community. At the same time we also must appreciate the many brave and giving volunteers in our county who have done the heavy lifting. Their selflessness and commitment has kept our county safe for generations.