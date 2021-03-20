Gordon: Westminster took positive steps in election process, but why the 2-week wait to announce candidate names? | COMMENTARY

When one looks at candidates for office, we as voters must take into consideration that not only do we elect them to represent and serve the public. We also must hold them responsible for the decisions they make both positive and negative. In the spring of 2020 the Westminster Fitness Center was placed on the potential chopping block; only to see that decision pulled back and a temporary reprieve granted. With the news typically spotlighting national politics it can be easy to forget that the elections and decisions made closest to home can have the most direct effects on ones life and respective families,. The potential future elected officials in Westminster will affect everything from decisions regarding the future of the Wakefield Valley property to tax rates to economic viability and the future of the community as a whole.