Gordon: Westminster took positive steps in election process, but why the 2-week wait to announce candidate names? | COMMENTARY

Spring has arrived and with it comes warmer weather, plants awakening from their winter slumber, and more activities outside. The season is one of new beginnings and that includes the upcoming municipal elections and change to our local government.
This year, the Westminster municipal election offers three seats up for grabs including two City Council seats and the mayoral office. To date only three candidates have publicly announced they are running for the open seats. These include Councilmember Tony Chiavacci, who is running for re-election and was first elected in 2009, former Councilmember Mona Becker, who is running for mayor, and local business person Dan Hoff, who is newly running for a council seat.
For those who might be considering running, the main reason to run is to be involved and make a positive difference in our community. Some may not be aware of the salary and benefits of these part-time elected positions. The annual salary of the council president is $3,000 while other members of the City Council each receive $2,400 per year, and the mayor receives $10,000 a year. The elected and their families are also entitled to receive the city’s government health care benefits — and a monthly membership to the Westminster Family Fitness Center, which makes their total compensation package much more lucrative than the numbers above.
When one looks at candidates for office, we as voters must take into consideration that not only do we elect them to represent and serve the public. We also must hold them responsible for the decisions they make both positive and negative. In the spring of 2020 the Westminster Fitness Center was placed on the potential chopping block; only to see that decision pulled back and a temporary reprieve granted. With the news typically spotlighting national politics it can be easy to forget that the elections and decisions made closest to home can have the most direct effects on ones life and respective families,. The potential future elected officials in Westminster will affect everything from decisions regarding the future of the Wakefield Valley property to tax rates to economic viability and the future of the community as a whole.
Late December, the city of Westminster passed an emergency ordinance relating to the upcoming city elections in 2021. The ordinance was to “enhance the efficiency of the conduct of city elections and to strengthen the city’s campaign finance regulations by requiring the appointment of a treasurer, requiring the reporting of all contributions without threshold, increasing a candidate’s reporting requirements, and increasing the fines for certain election-related violations.”
This was a positive move forward regarding the election process and more in-line with national standards; however, it is disappointing that this was accomplished in a rushed manner and it is not the first time that Westminster has made last minute changes prior to upcoming election cycles. One significant positive made was allowing for a longer period of time for candidates to campaign prior to election day.
Strangely, although allegedly a proponent of transparency, the city of Westminster is withholding city candidates’ names who haven’t announced their intentions by a news medium (social, print, or otherwise) from the public until 14 days after the filing deadline has passed.
When looking at elected offices ranging from county to national the public is well aware who has filed in advance of filing deadlines. The Carroll County Board of Elections is a great example of what municipalities in Carroll should strive for. Once a candidate files, that information is made public online daily per the the Carroll County Board of Elections. Waiting to announce all of the candidates names after the deadline is not an effective nor transparent manner to release this information. Currently, the only way for one to obtain candidate information for the Westminster election prior to the deadline is to file a Public Information Act Request or (PIA).
Why shouldn’t the public have access and awareness as to who their candidates are prior to the deadline? After all, those candidates may be the individuals who decide the future of Westminster and election transparency would allow interested citizens more time to research and meet with the candidates instead of having just 30 days.
As of today, there are only three candidates who have filed per the city for the three seats leaving all of them uncontested.
Individuals who wish to seek elected office must file their declaration of candidacy with the City Clerk of Westminster prior to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday March 30. Additional information regarding the upcoming election including general information, absentee ballot information, and candidate packets can be found at www.westminstermd.gov/390/Elections
Tom Gordon writes from Westminster. His column appears every other Saturday. Email him at tgordonwrites@gmail.com.