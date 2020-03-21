Gordon: Needing to take care of each other during crisis, we could learn lessons from the Greatest Generation

On a global level, COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus has drastically impacted every aspect of our lives. From walks to airplane travel, our relationships, employment, and our way of life has prompted every American into simpler times reminiscent of the Black Plague, which affected Euroasia in the Middle Ages.
In reviewing recent events, countless people and organizations have stepped up to the challenges facing us. As Marylanders, we have to thank Gov. Larry Hogan for his leadership, guidance, and proactive desire to look out for the people of Maryland. We are in a much better position due to the leadership of our governor and the many decisions that Maryland has and will enact to keep us safe. And educators such as Dr. Karen Salmon, the state superintendent of schools for temporarily closing schools and the concern for the children, employees of the school system, as well as county government officials and health department who are working closely with state officials diligently. Sheriff Jim DeWees was a calming voice of reason during our county press conference and he including some much needed humor regarding the general public referencing the hoarding of toilet paper. A thank you to Westminster’s Mayor Joe Dominick for taking a proactive stance to temporarily close the city’s fitness center prior to the governor’s mandate. Also a huge thank you to Carroll Hospital President Leslie Simmons who has been on the front lines collecting samples from patients.
Unfortunately, while the majority of people have been doing the right thing, there are others who are not being team players and are not focused on the greater good for us all.
Some have been selfishly hoarding products ranging from cleaning products to toilet paper or food at a time when our elderly and other people are in need. On the state level, many members of the Maryland legislature found it to be the opportune time to ram through large tax increases and unfunded mandates. These bills were easily passed after the public was told to practice social distancing and the general public was removed from being able to assemble in Annapolis. At a time when we, the people are facing a global pandemic and significant economic uncertainty some felt the need to focus on the wallets of hard working Marylanders. This is not a time for politics — this is a time for us as people to work together. The people of Maryland deserve better and this will need to be a fight for another day.
We have questions that currently do not have answers, but we must be patient. We need to have faith; there is light at the end of the tunnel. Lessons can be learned of the Greatest Generation who, as children of the Great War, shaped by the Great Depression, and fought in World War II. Following the aftermath of WWII, children of the Greatest Generation worked tirelessly to make the world a better place for generations to come.
We have many positives that are occurring around us during this challenging time. Businesses both large and small are stepping in to help. In Maryland and elsewhere we have distilleries creating hand sanitizer instead of alcohol during the shortages. We have individuals and others creating respirator parts utilizing 3-D printing and the examples go on and on. Individuals who can’t physically visit with loved ones in nursing homes are showing up with signs outside wishing them a Happy Birthday or just letting them know they are loved and important.
As a community, we need to take care of ourselves and those around us. Our lives as we knew it a few only weeks ago has dramatically changed. COVID-19 doesn’t care about one’s gender, age, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or political beliefs. We all need to look out for each other. While being stuck at home can be a hassle from our typical lives we are very blessed. We have the ability through technology to order products online, we can join church services or other groups on line using apps like Zoom.
Pray for each other and the world around us and together will can make a difference. Take a few minutes and call or text your friends or family, check on your neighbor and make sure they’re doing OK. We are resilient and with respect, kindness, courage, and compassion we will get through this together.
Tom Gordon writes from Westminster. His column runs every other Saturday. Email him at tgordonwrites@gmail.com