Gordon: Needing to take care of each other during crisis, we could learn lessons from the Greatest Generation

In reviewing recent events, countless people and organizations have stepped up to the challenges facing us. As Marylanders, we have to thank Gov. Larry Hogan for his leadership, guidance, and proactive desire to look out for the people of Maryland. We are in a much better position due to the leadership of our governor and the many decisions that Maryland has and will enact to keep us safe. And educators such as Dr. Karen Salmon, the state superintendent of schools for temporarily closing schools and the concern for the children, employees of the school system, as well as county government officials and health department who are working closely with state officials diligently. Sheriff Jim DeWees was a calming voice of reason during our county press conference and he including some much needed humor regarding the general public referencing the hoarding of toilet paper. A thank you to Westminster’s Mayor Joe Dominick for taking a proactive stance to temporarily close the city’s fitness center prior to the governor’s mandate. Also a huge thank you to Carroll Hospital President Leslie Simmons who has been on the front lines collecting samples from patients.