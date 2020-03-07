Gordon: Elected officials turn out for Central Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner

The conversations at the event ranged from the national election to our local elections here in Carroll County. During the evening, local candidates spoke, including Judge Titus, and the BOE’s Sivigny and Herbert. Each discussed the offices they hold, the importance of the upcoming primary elections and the significance of why they should be reelected. Another ignificant topic on everyone’s minds was the proposal to raise taxes on the public in Annapolis. While the Godzilla-sized $2.8 billion tax expansion bill was voted down unanimously, the feeling in the room was that people still needed to brace themselves for another round of tax proposals. Not to allow much of a breath from the previous tax expansion proposal the Democrat legislature has now announced a $700 million dollar tax proposal.