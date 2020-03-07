Gordon: Elected officials turn out for Central Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner

On Thursday evening, many Carroll County residents attended an event that featured two past presidents, two congressmen, and numerous local elected officials. The Carroll County Republican Central Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner was bustling with energy that evening. It is named for Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, considered to be the most respected and profound Republican presidents of the United States.
The mission of the Central Committee is to nurture and support Republican candidates for elected local, state, and federal offices. The Central Committee supports candidates by offering door-to-door literature drops, placement of yard signs, fundraisers, phone banking and voter registration.
The 2020 Lincoln-Reagan dinner was held at Martin’s Westminster. The event featured a social hour and VIP reception with congressmen Andy Harris and Scott Perry to start off the evening. The event also included live auction and raffles including lunch for three at the Capital Hill Grille with Rep. Harris, sheriff for the day with Sheriff Jim DeWees, commissioner for the day with Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a lunch with Judge Titus and tour of the courthouse with Heather DeWees the Clerk of the Courts, several gun raffles, and raffles of various other donations by local businesses.
In attendance were key players of the Republican party, namely Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, Judge Richard Titus of the Circuit Court, Sheriff Jim DeWees, Mark Krebs representing Del. Susan Krebs of District 5 Carroll County, Delegate Mark Fisher District 27C Calvert County, Maryland GOP 3rd Vice Chair Matt Adams, Commissioner Bouchat, Mayor Neal Roop of New Windsor, Mayor Perry Jones of Union Bridge, Mayor Chris Nevin of Hampstead, John Woodley member of the Carroll County Board of Elections, president of the Carroll County Board of Education Donna Sivigny, and Board of Education members Marsha Herbert, Kenny Kiler, and Tara Battaglia.
The event sponsor was C.J. Miller, Inc. and table sponsors included, Terry’s Tag & Title, Shipley’s Fine Jewelry, Maryland Paving, Maryland Print House, Mudgett’s Auto Body, Ellin Law, Brownstone Trading Company, Michael Craig, Bouchat, and former Commissioner Richard Rothschild and Bruce Holstein.
The conversations at the event ranged from the national election to our local elections here in Carroll County. During the evening, local candidates spoke, including Judge Titus, and the BOE’s Sivigny and Herbert. Each discussed the offices they hold, the importance of the upcoming primary elections and the significance of why they should be reelected. Another ignificant topic on everyone’s minds was the proposal to raise taxes on the public in Annapolis. While the Godzilla-sized $2.8 billion tax expansion bill was voted down unanimously, the feeling in the room was that people still needed to brace themselves for another round of tax proposals. Not to allow much of a breath from the previous tax expansion proposal the Democrat legislature has now announced a $700 million dollar tax proposal.
The new proposed plan is one combining nine tax bills to bring in $700 million to education funding. This plan has received many questions, ranging from “where did the casino money for schools disappear to” to questions and concerns about accountability of the use of education funding throughout the state. This newly proposed tax bill in the House of Delegates includes: legalizing sports betting, taxing luxury services, increasing the tobacco tax, reducing multi-state corporations’ abilities to reduce their taxes, and a large tax on digital downloads including music, books and movies.
While the 2020 election is currently on everyone’s mind, the 2022 election cycle was a topic of conversation in the room. Last night, several Republicans formally announced their candidacy to hold public office. Seth Shipley and Eric Bouchat announced that they are running for Maryland State Delegate, David Ellin is running for Carroll County Commissioner in District 2, and Joe James of Manchester is seeking a seat on the Manchester city council.
“I would like to thank the Carroll County Republican Central Committee’s 2020 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner subcommittee for their outstanding efforts in the planning and execution of last night’s event," said Carroll County Republican Central Committee Chairman Dave Brauning. “With a great deal to coordinate and little time to do so, they provided the sponsors and attendees with an outstanding and informative event. A special thank-you to all the event sponsors for their support. Congressman Harris the dinners featured speaker, notified the sub-committee on the eve of the dinner that Congressman Scott Perry from Pennsylvania would be accompanying him and would be speaking. What a successful evening for Republicans in Carroll County.”
With a successful 2020 Lincoln-Reagan dinner in the books, the Republicans in Carroll County will see a strong showing not only by their candidates, but also in the impending actions of the Central Committee in the upcoming year.
Tom Gordon writes from Westminster. His column appears every other Saturday. Email him at tgordonwrites@gmail.com