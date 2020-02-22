Gordon: Not just a day off: The origin and history of Presidents Day

The birth date of our first president was Feb. 11, 1731 and during that time the British Empire and its colonies followed the Julian calendar. In 1752, the British Empire began following the Gregorian calendar. By doing so, those who were born prior to 1752 had their birthdays observed under dates that they would have coincided under the Gregorian calendar. Due to the placements of dates with the calendar change Washington’s birthday would come to be known as Feb. 22, 1732.