Additionally, they strive to reduce the negative attitudes and misconceptions that can surround mental illness. They accomplish this by disseminating information and interacting with the community to improve the lives of people with mental health needs. CCYSB also provides trainings and written materials to help clients become informed regarding mental health disorders, and support them in becoming more effective advocates for themselves and others. As a community, we can end the stigma associated with mental health treatment and ensure that Carroll County residents have access to the services they and their families need.