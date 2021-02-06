Gordon: Westminster Police Dept. advocating ‘9 p.m. routine,’ focuses on community policing | COMMENTARY

If you have spent any time the past few months on social media, you have probably heard the phrase, the 9 p.m. routine. What is the 9 p.m. routine? It is a recommended nightly security check of your home and vehicle by our local police department advising members of the community to eliminate the opportunity for crime. The 9 p.m. routine recommends one make sure they remove valuables from vehicles, lock their car and the door to their home, and turn on outdoor lights. It is a simple message, but one that people sometimes forget or become complacent in the busy moments of life.