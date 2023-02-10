Holly Schor: Mentorship programs are changing and they’re needed more than ever | COMMENTARY

The American workforce is changing.

As the true impact of our “Great Resignation” begins to come into view, businesses are taking a hard look at how they run their workplaces and what they can offer employees other companies cannot. Meanwhile, employees are evaluating their own wants and needs, and many are now willing to trade stability for an opportunity they see as a better fit.

A recent survey from Grant Thornton on the State of Work in America found that the opportunity for career advancement is a key factor driving talent attraction and retention. Mentoring programs have long been a popular way for companies to develop an internal talent pipeline and for employees to build relationships while they hone their own skill sets. However, just as the workforce continues to evolve, mentorship programs are experiencing their own transformation.

Traditional mentorship models relied on a more-experienced professional guiding a younger coworker or employee. Yes, there is still plenty a young professional can learn from someone who has successfully traveled the same path years before, but it doesn’t have to be the only option. Some companies are now using peer-to-peer, group and reverse mentoring models (a junior employee mentoring a more senior employee), to help meet the more personalized wants and needs of employee groups, particularly millennials and GenZ.

At a time when talent retention is a top priority, employees need to feel fulfilled, empowered and inspired in the workplace. For employees looking to climb the corporate ladder, research shows mentors can fast track that process. A mentor can help expand an employee’s professional network, provide feedback on projects, provide industry-specific insight, encouragement and generate new information or ideas that align with their mentee’s career advancement goals.

You might find you progress faster toward your career goals by working with a mentor, having someone to hold you accountable and provide feedback and even open new doors into lucrative business opportunities by introductions from a mentor.

Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley works closely with job seekers and businesses throughout Frederick and Carroll counties and sees the power of mentorship firsthand. People are hungry for additional support when it comes to their work, and that is where Goodwill’s new career services steps in. The free in-person and online resources and workshops help with everything from writing a resume to earning professional certifications or advanced skills training.

There are also educational opportunities to improve financial and computer literacy. Furthermore, Goodwill is committed to connecting all job seekers and the currently employed who want to upskill with local mentors or experts in their professional field of interest.

The volatility in the workforce isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Now is the time for businesses to invest in their workplace cultures, in their employees and to cultivate authentic relationships that can withstand the ongoing hiring storm. Now is also the time for employees to invest in their own personal development, seek resources and support, and make the most of any opportunity that comes their way.

Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free career services to anyone in the community. Programs include job training, interview preparation, career exploration, digital skills training and more for job seekers and veterans. To learn more, visit: https://www.gimv.org.