Justin Ready: A disappointing lack of support from Democtratic majority on gun violence | COMMENTARY

Senate President Bill Ferguson presides over the Senate chamber on Sine Die, the final day of the General Assembly in April. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

On April 10, the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session came to a close. I am honored to serve our community and work to deliver change on issues plaguing our state, particularly rising violent crime, a too-high cost of living and concern over the cost of and accountability for our education system in the state.

The biggest disappointment from the session was the lack of support by the Democratic majority in Annapolis — despite their stated concerns about gun violence — refused to act on legislation that would implement real, hard jail time for repeat violent criminals who use guns to hurt people.

With record crime in the Baltimore region, the majority party focus seemed to be how we could make it easier on criminals —- with proposals that, for example — would make it harder to prosecute juveniles who commit serious crimes and allow for older prisoners to be released from their sentences early.

I was vocal throughout the entire session about the need to act and I fought hard for policies that would improve public safety, support our police and hold criminals accountable. Sadly, these appeals were brushed aside by the Democratic Majority leadership, who refused to even allow a vote on common sense, anti-crime initiatives put forward by me and other Republicans. A handful of Democrats did co-sponsor these bills with us, but it didn’t help.

Instead of targeting violent criminals, the priority of the majority party’s leadership was again targeting Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. Maryland already has among the strictest gun laws in the nation — which, of course, has no impact on the criminal element that is running rampant.

But shortly after the Supreme Court restored a sliver of freedom for all law-abiding gun owners to be able to get concealed carry permits (following background checks and training) in Maryland, SB 1 and HB 834 were crafted to severely limit where anyone can carry.

Of course, criminals do not follow gun laws so they will continue to carry firearms illegally. I am confident the courts will overturn these extreme bills. However our state’s policy makers must focus on the repeat violent criminals who are causing chaos and harming communities.

There were some positive results from the legislative session such as the restoration of the BOOST (Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today) fund, which helps families escape failing school systems and send their children to private schools.

Gov. Wes Moore’s proposed operating budget had sought to cut this funding by 20% and eliminate the program in future years. Republicans in the Senate worked in a bipartisan way to restore the funding during the budget process and even secure a small increase in overall support. We need more choice and accountability in education not less.

Additionally, HB 119/SB 199, an ill-conceived bill that would have usurped the authority of local boards of education and put a one-size-fits-all health curriculum, with inappropriate sex and gender theory discussions for children as young as age 5 into state law — was defeated. This bill had widespread opposition from school boards across the state and even the state Board of Education opposed how far-reaching this bill was. As we move forward, I will remain committed to protecting local control and parental rights in education.

Finally, our Carroll County delegation was able to secure critical capital funding supporting law enforcement, first responders, schools and broadband. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our community and welcome your feedback.

Ready is a Republican state senator representing District 5 and minority whip in the Senate.