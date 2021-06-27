Sprinkle wrong about Critical Race Theory | READER COMMENTARY

Sprinkle wrong about Critical Race Theory
Ms. Sprinkle in her most recent Times column seems to continue to take on the defense stance of the smart lawyer who said matter of factly, “If the glove doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”
Your approach, Ms. Sprinkle, has nothing to do with a judge deciding facts in a brutal case of murder.
Critical Race Theory has to do with how responsible citizens who want move forward from implied racism which may be held by an adult of any race, including those who are in positions of authority as in professions such as teachers, police officers and doctors, are looking for ways to not have the effects of implied racism irrationally affect and hinder the lives of future generations.
It appears to me that the CRT process of self monitoring of implied racism is no different than the self monitoring one’s behaviors.
So the following questions may be helpful in this discussion:
1. I’m late for an appointment. Do I speed with the other drivers in the passing lane or do I remain in the right lane and drive the speed limit?
2. The driver parked next to me is blasting music out of her window. Is she doing it purposely because she wants to antagonize me, is she hard of hearing like I am, or is she so intensely absorbed by the music that she forgot where she was, which is similar to turning on the right-turn blinker and forgetting to click it off for the next 10 miles, causing angst to the driver behind her.
By the way, top down in my Miata, I have found myself so engrossed in listening to opera when the volume is maxed on the highway to compete with the wind and engine noise that I have forgotten to turn it down when I am parked in the middle lane waiting for the light to change, surrounded by teenagers coming home from a football game.
As you can see, implied racism is more than whether behavior is bad or good. It’s about being aware of our behavior in certain situations where behavior can make a difference. Thus CRT beginning in Kindergarten would give new generations a, uh, head start, maybe in social encounters with those who only appear different on the outside but are just like them (and like you and me) inside.
John D. Witiak, Union Bridge
Parking lot encounter
I just read Steve Kranz’s letter regarding John Witiak’s letter about loud music coming from the car next to him while he was listening to his classical music. This brought to mind my experience from the day before which was similar but much less complicated. I had backed into a parking space in the parking lot of the Eldersburg Plaza and was waiting for my wife while she was worshipping at the altars of the Dollar Tree. A young man pulled in beside me with radio blaring and lyrics as filthy as the music was loud. Since I was backed in and he had pulled in our open windows were only a couple of feet apart. As he exited his vehicle I very pleasantly said to him, “oh, don’t turn off the music, that’s my favorite song.” It took a second or two for it to sink in that this old white dude was putting him on. He flashed me a toothy grin, made a friendly remark then walked toward Oscar’s Ale House pulling up his pants from mid buttocks. He returned to his vehicle before my wife had returned and we gave each other a friendly “take it easy” as he entered his car. When he started his car the music again blared for the instant it took for him to push the off button. He left me still waiting for my wife. He went on about his business and I went about mine and that was it.
Bill Conaway, from near Gamber