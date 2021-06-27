Sprinkle wrong about Critical Race Theory | READER COMMENTARY

I just read Steve Kranz’s letter regarding John Witiak’s letter about loud music coming from the car next to him while he was listening to his classical music. This brought to mind my experience from the day before which was similar but much less complicated. I had backed into a parking space in the parking lot of the Eldersburg Plaza and was waiting for my wife while she was worshipping at the altars of the Dollar Tree. A young man pulled in beside me with radio blaring and lyrics as filthy as the music was loud. Since I was backed in and he had pulled in our open windows were only a couple of feet apart. As he exited his vehicle I very pleasantly said to him, “oh, don’t turn off the music, that’s my favorite song.” It took a second or two for it to sink in that this old white dude was putting him on. He flashed me a toothy grin, made a friendly remark then walked toward Oscar’s Ale House pulling up his pants from mid buttocks. He returned to his vehicle before my wife had returned and we gave each other a friendly “take it easy” as he entered his car. When he started his car the music again blared for the instant it took for him to push the off button. He left me still waiting for my wife. He went on about his business and I went about mine and that was it.