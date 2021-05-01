Our View: Thumbs up to good signs regarding COVID-19, a fine fall prep sports season, students making the grade | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: On Monday, the Carroll County Health Department released data that showed the number of COVID-19 cases in Carroll County had declined for the third week in a row with case numbers at their lowest level in two months. That was a good sign. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on outdoor mask wearing, noting that as more people are getting vaccinated it’s OK in most cases to go without masks, on Wednesday Gov. Hogan made that Maryland’s policy and on Thursday the county commissioners officially followed suit. More good signs. Two important caveats, however. First, the drop in numbers doesn’t mean the pandemic is over or that another spike isn’t on the horizon. After the correctly predicted post-holiday spike produced more than 500 cases in a single week in early January here in Carroll, we saw seven weeks in a row of declining numbers. But then, for no reason other than people likely relaxing, case numbers started going up again, more than doubling. So we’re glad to see the decline, but don’t want to make too much of it. Second, the mask guidance already has deniers saying trying use the policy change as evidence masks don’t work. On the contrary, the change is because of vaccination rates driving down transmission. It was always significantly safer outside, anyway. We remind everyone that it remains the law to wear masks indoors in public places. Stay vigilant. It’s not time to relax. It’s time to finish off the virus.