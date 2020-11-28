Our View: Thumbs up to restaurant owners, Mayor on the Square, winning welders, a full semester | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Brandy Scott and her husband DeShawn wanted to show people just how much they love to cook, which is why they decided to go all-in with a new restaurant in TownMall of Westminster despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The business idea brought with it a host of challenges, but we’re quite pleased that Fat Enids Barbecue looks to be a hit since the Scotts opened their southern style eatery last month. Scott told us recently that she and her husband forked over most of their family’s savings, about $15,000, to get Fat Enids up and running. Her worries about how a new to-go food joint would be received were eased in a hurry — Scott told us she runs out of food on almost a daily basis, and Fat Enids sees long lines of customers waiting for as many as 45 minutes for their tasty orders. We’re happy to see a new restaurant making it in Carroll County during trying times. “I can’t believe just my passion got me out of the most toughest times that I experienced,” Scott told us.