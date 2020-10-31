Our View: Thumbs up to early voters, inspiring artwork, the return of sports, and timely chimes | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: It wasn’t always the best conditions last week to stand in long lines, waiting to participate in early voting, but that’s exactly what Carroll countians did ― in record numbers, no less. Early voting reached its halfway mark Thursday, and county residents continued to turn out in large numbers ahead of the 2020 general election. Katherine Berry, elections director for the Carroll County Board of Elections, shared information from the first three days of early voting that showed more than 13,500 people cast a ballot. More than 4,700 came out Thursday, braving dreary weather and chilly temperatures to do so, meaning Carroll was well on its way to setting a record for the eight-day process. In 2016, Carroll used only the Westminster Senior and Community Center for early voting purposes. This year there are two sites, the senior center and South Carroll Swim Club. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Carroll will be using 13 different sites across the county for in-person voting. Until then, early voting continues from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 2, and we’re inspired to see the number of people exercising their right to vote. “I am impressed with the way people are handling it,” Carroll County Commissioner Richard Weaver said during Thursday’s weekly meeting. “They are distancing, they are tolerating lines, they’re doing everything they should be doing.”