Our View: Thumbs up to honored McDaniel alums, a successful census, a home for CCVIP | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Here’s a rare thumbs up to not tens or dozens or even hundreds of people, but to the tens of thousands of Carroll countians who completed the census this year as well as to the committee that helped persuade such a high percentage to do so. Carroll County led the state with a self-response rate of 81.5%, according to a news release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office. That percentage ranked 24th in the United States out of more than 3,200 counties. It is estimated that for every person counted in the census, some $18,500 will flow into Carroll County over the next decade. Approximately 2.2 million Maryland households participated, ranking ninth in the nation with a 71.9 self-reporting rate. “Our administration is proud that even amid all of this year’s challenges, Marylanders stepped up,” Hogan was quoted as saying in the release. “I want to sincerely thank all of the community leaders and volunteers who helped make this a successful Census for the State of Maryland.” Among them are Don Rowe, who chaired the county’s Complete County Committee, county census coordinator Laura Russell and the numerous volunteers who participated in the Carroll County efforts to count everyone. They all deserve our thanks as do, of course, all the citizens who went online and completed the form. Kudos to all. Let’s do it again in another 10 years.