Our View: Thumbs up to TV reporter telling her own COVID-19 story, Sykesville mom selling pre-K education, retiring Alzheimer’s advocate | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: A Westminster native who has become recognizable from her television work as an on-air reporter with the Fox 45 news team, Alexa Ashwell recently shared with us a most personal story, detailing her fight against COVID-19. The 10-year TV news veteran who has spent the past three at WBFF in Baltimore noted what she called a “brain fog” while doing a story and later began experiencing symptoms of the virus she had been covering for months. She tested positive and has spent nearly two months recovering. It was, at times, a harrowing experience for the Westminster High School graduate. “It was Week 2 where I experienced symptoms that I’ve never experienced in my life,” she said, “and that was having trouble breathing.” A week later, a trip to the hospital turned into doctors telling her they thought she also had pneumonia, and they prescribed her two different inhalers. She spiked a fever in Week 4. Another visit to urgent care included blood pressure tests and a chest X-ray. Her blood pressure was high for the first time in her life, Ashwell said, and doctors prescribed antibiotics to battle the pneumonia. “The shortness of breath just never left,” she told us. Her latest COVID-19 test came back negative, she said, but she wanted to get her story out in an effort to help others. “This is a virus that is one we haven’t experienced before. Therefore, you just don’t know how your body is going to respond,” she said. “And mine had a hard time.” We wish her a continued, successful recovery and hope others benefit from her story.