Our View: Thumbs up to bus driver with ‘incredible’ safety record, Springfield Hospital legend, McDaniel research groups and an August graduation | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: We were sorry to learn that longtime bus driver and contractor Jim Rill had died, but are glad he received a most appropriate honor while he was still alive. The Carroll County School Bus Contractors Association and the Carroll County Public Schools Transportation Services Department presented him with the Top Gun Award shortly before he died July 16 after a battle with cancer. Rill was the smiling face that many Westminster children saw at the start of their school day for 53 years. The Top Gun Award is presented every three years at a School Bus Safety Banquet to the driver with the longest record of accident-free driving. This year’s banquet was postponed due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Jim’s wife Linda knew he had been up for some sort of award, but assumed he wouldn’t receive it this year. But then Mike Hardesty, director of the Transportation Services Department, called her. A small group of four surprised him at home on July 10 to present it. “He was just overwhelmed,” Linda said. To have a driver and contractor work in the field for 53 years is “extremely rare,” Hardesty said. And to do so with no accidents? Hardesty called it “absolutely incredible.”