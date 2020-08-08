Our View: Thumbs up to bus driver with ‘incredible’ safety record, Springfield Hospital legend, McDaniel research groups and an August graduation | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: We were sorry to learn that longtime bus driver and contractor Jim Rill had died, but are glad he received a most appropriate honor while he was still alive. The Carroll County School Bus Contractors Association and the Carroll County Public Schools Transportation Services Department presented him with the Top Gun Award shortly before he died July 16 after a battle with cancer. Rill was the smiling face that many Westminster children saw at the start of their school day for 53 years. The Top Gun Award is presented every three years at a School Bus Safety Banquet to the driver with the longest record of accident-free driving. This year’s banquet was postponed due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Jim’s wife Linda knew he had been up for some sort of award, but assumed he wouldn’t receive it this year. But then Mike Hardesty, director of the Transportation Services Department, called her. A small group of four surprised him at home on July 10 to present it. “He was just overwhelmed,” Linda said. To have a driver and contractor work in the field for 53 years is “extremely rare,” Hardesty said. And to do so with no accidents? Hardesty called it “absolutely incredible.”
THUMBS UP: When a longtime employee retires, it’s cause for a celebration to honor their contributions. When an employee retires after 61 years of dedicated service, it’s cause for a parade. Bob Lippy, who recently called it quits after 61 years of employment at Springfield Hospital Center, got a surprise send-off as some two-dozen vehicles filled with friends and coworkers drove by Lippy’s house on July 31, using flashers and holding special signs with some of Lippy’s favorite sayings. Lippy, who had been a recruiter and CPR instructor at Springfield, was known around the hospital for his vibrant personality and energetic demeanor. Many of his coworkers called Lippy, a Korean War veteran who joined the Navy at 16, “The Legend.” He played a role in hiring nurses for the hospital for some 50 years. Lippy, who was also presented with an honorary plaque by Springfield Hospital Center CEO Paula Langmeade, was surprised by the large turnout for the parade. “It was very, very nice,” he told us. “I never had anything like that before and I’m sure I never will again.”
THUMBS UP: There may be nothing more important to people right now than medical advances and potential breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19. So it was great that two small McDaniel College groups of students and professors could spend the summer working to contribute to the development of drugs designed to combat the novel coronavirus. Chemistry professors Dana Ferraris and Peter Craig each led a handful of students in researching different targets during the McDaniel College Student-Faculty Collaborative Summer Research Program. Colin Tucker, a rising junior from Keymar, worked with Craig on disrupting a type of protein structure, nicknamed a zinc finger. The group led by Ferraris, has used what the scientific community knows about similar viruses as their starting point to focus on drug development. Both professors saw this summer as an opportunity to do something valuable and get some hands-on experience for a small group of students.
THUMBS UP: The Class of 2020 missed out on so much due to the coronavirus pandemic last spring, we’re glad to see schools do whatever can be done for them. So, kudos to Springdale Preparatory School for throwing a graduation ... in August. Eight grads who officially finished their schooling two months ago got to experience commencement on Thursday in front of a select few immediately family members and a handful of staff. Springdale president Ashley Yuan served as master of ceremonies, and presented each senior with a diploma following Fulton’s speech. Tyrone Johnson, dean of students and the school’s boys basketball coach, led the group in prayer before Fulton’s speech. Neal Roop, director of special operations at the school, told us, “The fact that we’re having graduation, I think, is extremely important. … We’re making the best of it.” Indeed. And we’re glad they did.